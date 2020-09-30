sports flash

The Philadelphia Eagles are broken and it's time to feel panicked

The Birds are winless through three weeks and the schedule only gets tougher in October.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three weeks into the NFL season and the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 0-2-1.

As bad as it's been so far, it might get even worse. The Eagles' next three games are Sunday night at San Francisco, at Pittsburgh and home versus Baltimore.

Those teams are a combined 7-2. How many wins do you see there?

Is it time to panic?

Don't just push the panic button, jump on it with both feet. This team has many flaws right now.

Carson Wentz has 6 interceptions in three games. He had 7 interceptions all of last year. Wentz has also been missing easy throws.

The offensive line - while hit with injuries - has some deficiencies.

Linebacker play has not been up to par.

The coaching has been suspect.

This team is broken. And Coach Doug Pederson knows it.

"We're not a very good team," Pederson said on Tuesday.

What can Doug do to fix this? I don't have the answers - but I do know one thing, he's not going to bench Wentz as some fans have suggested.

You're going to put in Nate Sudfeld or Jalen Hurts? There were no minicamps or OTAs this year. No preseason games for Hurts to get his feet wet. There's no way he's ready to lead this football team.

The Birds' best bet to get out of this hole is to ride it out with Carson - even as dicey as that may seem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Eagles have to fix Wentz before season is lost
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Jeff Skversky previews the 2020 Eagles
The pressure is on Wentz to win in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Show More
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
More TOP STORIES News