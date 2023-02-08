Go Birds! Philadelphia vernacular takes over Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) -- "Go Birds!" is something we hear all the time in Philadelphia, but it's also quickly becoming part of the vernacular in Phoenix as Eagles transplants and fans take over the city ahead of the Super Bowl.

But "Go Birds" is more than just a phrase, it has multiple meanings.

"It means hello, welcome here. We're Philly," said Dave Duffy, who is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

"It's like jawn," said Ray Poserina, who is from Northeast Philadelphia. "I was trying to tell someone that, 'Go Birds!' is like saying, 'Oh, I'm going to get that jawn over there.'"

If you don't get it, you don't get it.

And, of course, Go Birds!