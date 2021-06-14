Eagles agree to terms with QB Nick Mullens for 1-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens.

It is a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.



The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.



He was placed on injured reserve last December after injuring his elbow during a loss to Dallas.



Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre's single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.

Mullens joins fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on the Birds.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni has yet to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The featured video is from a previous story.
