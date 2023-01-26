Tinsel Takes Flight: Philly's holiday pop-up bar redecorates for Eagles fans

The jingling bells, string lights, Santas and snowmen have been replaced by a Birds' fan oasis that's sure to excite your feelings of nostalgia.

PHILADELPHIA -- If you're from Philadelphia, chances are you bleed a different color...green! Even outsiders can't resist joining in on the action, but where is the action exactly?

On 12th and Sansom streets, sits Tinsel - the popular holiday popup bar that typically looks like Christmas exploded inside of its walls.

But now, it has a new name: Tinsel Takes Flight.

And it's been redesigned as the Philly football fan bar of your dreams!

There are signed jerseys, helmets and footballs on display.

The bartop is a giant handmade collage with articles, rare photos and personal drawings.

The walls are perfect for snapping that social media photo of with a background of pom-poms or neon wings.

There's also one wall dedicated to the most memorable moment in the franchise's history, the Philly Special -- with lights that run the play right before your eyes.

Of course, there is a fully stocked bar, with a themed cocktail menu to go along with it.

Josh Leva is the master behind the mixers.

First up, the Weapon X, named after Brian Dawkins, made with Absolut vanilla, peach schnapps, cranberry, pineapple and activated charcoal, giving it a dark color.

The tart Jaws-a-Ritaville, named after Ron Jaworski, is coconut rum, lime, melon and club.

The Graham-sacker, after Brandan Graham, is Jameson, orange, amaretto and apple cider.

The Philly Especial with spicy ghost tequila, sour mix, melon and jalapeno is the perfect surprise.

You also get to leave with a souvenir...the collectible glasses your drink comes in!

Remember to keep it classy Philadelphia: wear your brightest green, and bring your best trash talk...we'll see you here for the big game!