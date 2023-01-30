How much will cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?

Fans have filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.

Fans were ecstatic after the Birds beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship.

Dana Rex, of Palmyra, NJ, will be cheering on her team from afar.

"No, we're not going to make it there, but definitely will be watching it," she said.

If you want to watch the game in person on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, it's going to cost you a lot.

The Philadelphia Eagles in partnership with On Location announced the official fan package shortly after the NFC championship game ended.

A package complete with game day tickets, an exclusive pregame party and tailgate experience starts at $4,973 per person.

Packages including air travel and hotel start at $10,000 per person.

According to Gametime, the top priced tickets are going for $33,042 each

"This is going to be one of those expensive , perhaps once in a lifetime opportunities. Phoenix is a lot further than Minnesota was," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Flights to Phoenix from Philadelphia range from $500 to over $1,000, depending on airline, day, and time of travel.

Tidwell's advice is to book now.

And if you're trying to get to Arizona --be aware of travel scams.

"If it looks too good to be true, sounds too good to be true. chances are it is too good to be true," said Tidwell.

