Twitter goes into frenzy after Empire State Building glows green for Eagles

The Empire State building was in Eagles colors following the NFC Championship win.

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building was glowing Eagles green following Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship .

A photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly' -- saying that the tower lights were in green and white to honor the Eagles' win.

But many in the New York City area were not happy about it.

The New York Giants took to Twitter, saying they were just 'here for the comments.'

Even the New York City Sanitation Department had something to say

The official New York City Buildings account expressed their disappointment

Others also took to Twitter to express their outrage

The Empire State Building will also light up in either Cincinnati Bengals colors or Kansas City Chiefs colors following the AFC Championship game.

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.