Group hits the road to see the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, but it was a bumpy ride

The trip to Phoenix to see the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 was a little rough for one group of fans.

PHOENIX (WPVI) -- The mass exodus from Philadelphia to Phoenix was in full effect by Friday, with Eagles fans on their way to see the Birds in Super Bowl 57.

But the trip was a little rough for one group of fans we found!

They came by RV... actually, two.

The first RV broke down, and their second RV lost running water.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto has their story.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.