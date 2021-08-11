Masks required for outdoor events with over 1,000 attendees in Philadelphia: What you should know

According to health officials, the city is requiring masks to be worn inside businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination.
To prove vaccination status, people will need to carry their vaccination card or a photo of the card.
The new mandate also means some large outdoor gatherings will look a little different. City officials say masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.
"Like a concert where there is a mosh pit, then people really need to be masked. If they are at a sports game and they're seated, they wouldn't have to be masked if they're outside," said Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.
Shortly after the announcement, the Eagles issued a statement saying everyone must wear a mask when visiting the indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors.
August 11, 2021
According to Roc Nation who produces the Made In America festival, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. In addition to masks, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry.
"The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival," said Roc Nation in a statement to Action News.
As for the Wells Fargo Center, indoor concerts and shows will require masks if vaccine proof isn't mandated for all.
The new mandate went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.
"In June and July we didn't expect to be doing this but you can see the level of immaturity around the country," said Mayor Jim Kenney of the decision.
Following Wednesday's announcement, the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association issued a statement saying the changes put "an unfair responsibility of enforcing these new requirements on operators and their employees."
"The PRLA supports the goal of a vaccinated and safe work environment for all. However, mitigation efforts should not put business owners and operators in a position to choose between a fully vaccinated staff and customer base, or masks for all. This puts an unfair burden of verification on employees with no time to train or implement protocols. Over this past year, restaurant workers have suffered severe backlash when enforcing those rules," the statement said.
As of Wednesday, 63.2% of adults 18+ in the city are fully vaccinated. Currently, 118 people are hospitalized in the city with COVID-19.
All Philadelphia city workers are also required to get vaccinated by September 1, or double-mask while working indoors.
City officials say they hope this encourages more vaccinations.
"People just have to grow up and do what they have to do. It's not difficult because it's free, and it's accessible and you can go and get a vaccine. This is not a big lift," said Kenney.