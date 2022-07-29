Man, woman killed in West Oak Lane house fire

Both victims suffered burns and were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters located two people, a man and a woman, inside the home. They were rushed outside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a house fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia late Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Dorset Street by Mansfield Avenue.

Arriving crews were met with heavy fire in the two-story twin home.

Flames were showing from a back second-floor bedroom.

However, authorities say the man and woman both died at the hospital from their injuries.

The fire was placed under control.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

