Paralyzed man checks items off bucket list, stand for National Anthem at a Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the many goals on Kevin Sebesky's bucket list this year was to stand for the National Anthem at a baseball game after being paralyzed last fall.

This week, he did just that!

"I went to stand and I forgot that I was buckled in! I think I almost brought the chair up with me, I was so excited to stand!" said Sebesky.

Against several odds, Kevin managed to stand on his own at Citizens Bank Park.

Last September, he underwent multiple surgeries that led to a spinal infection, which ultimately left him paralyzed.

Drowning in medical costs, their kids started a GoFundMe to raise money for a power wheelchair and transport van.

That's when a woman wearing a medical mask dropped off a coffee can filled with cash and coins on the doorstep of their Doylestown home and left - never to be seen again.

"Even now that you've hit these remarkable milestones. What is that message for her?" I asked.

"I'd like her to see the effects of her kindness, and because of what she's done, I have come a long way," he said.

The family says the good Samaritan, who remains unidentified, is a symbol of all the people who have helped them.

From their neighbors, to the doctors, to the Phillies.