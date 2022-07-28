Rabid raccoon attacks woman and her two dogs on Radnor trail

"He was moving so quickly and made a beeline for Venus and I because Ranger was in the water," said Amanda Bernard of Devon.

A woman was out with her dogs on Monday when she came face-to-face with a rabid raccoon. And within seconds, one of her animals was in a fight for survival.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old Golden retriever is tougher than he looks. Ranger is a lover, not a fighter, but he sprung into action to save his family from a vicious raccoon attack.

"He was moving so quickly and made a beeline for Venus and I because Ranger was in the water," recalled Amanda Bernard of Devon.

Bernard was taking her usual walk with her two dogs, Ranger and Venus, through The Willows in Radnor on Monday night when she says a rabid raccoon attacked Venus and bit the Jack Russell terrier's leg.

Ranger managed to scare the animal enough for it to retreat.

"When I saw the raccoon backing away, and I had Venus, I thought, okay we're safe. This is done. And when the raccoon came back, I was afraid like I haven't been afraid in a very long time," recalled Bernard. "It was attached to his head and nose and it was making this horrible screeching sound."

Ranger fought back and suffered some scratches, but Bernard says he saved Venus' life.

Luckily, the dogs were up to date on their shots, but are under a 45-day quarantine in case they become rabid.

Bernard wasn't hurt and has had a series of shots as a precaution. She had to cancel a trip to Europe because of the exposure to rabies.

"I know that the township was out the next day to see if they could find the raccoon. They did not find it," said Bernard.

Action News found plenty of people walking their dogs on that same trail, many of them say they're going in cautiously, knowing the rabid raccoon could still be out there.

"That's incredibly worrying," said Sarah Chang of Villanova.

"There's always that chance that there's something out in the woods," said Brent Jones of Bryan Mawr.

Action News is told the raccoon is likely dead. Bernard's vet says that based on the raccoon's behavior, it was in late-stage rabies and will die within 48 hours.

Bernard says she worries about another possible attack.