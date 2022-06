PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Rhawn Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.According to authorities, a male and female couple were panhandling and approached the driver of a white Jeep.Words were exchanged, and the male panhandler sprayed insecticide in the face of the driver.The driver then pulled out a gun and shot the male panhandler, who died at the scene.The Jeep was last seen heading South on Rhawn Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.