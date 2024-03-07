WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia teachers union approves new 1-year contract extension that includes 5% raise

Teachers pushed for the deal to ease the burden of inflation.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Philadelphia teachers, support staff approve new 1-year contract extension that includes 5% raise
All active unionized employees with Philadelphia Federation of Teachers would receive a retention and re-engagement bonus of $1,200 to be paid by June.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia teachers and support staff signed off on a one-year contract extension that would give them a 5% raise come September.

All active unionized employees with Philadelphia Federation of Teachers would receive a retention and re-engagement bonus of $1,200 to be paid by June.

The extension would last until the end of August next year.

Teachers pushed for the deal to ease the burden of inflation.

The school board will take up the deal at a future meeting.

Superintendent Tony Watlington also backs the deal.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW