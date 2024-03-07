Philadelphia teachers union approves new 1-year contract extension that includes 5% raise

Teachers pushed for the deal to ease the burden of inflation.

All active unionized employees with Philadelphia Federation of Teachers would receive a retention and re-engagement bonus of $1,200 to be paid by June.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia teachers and support staff signed off on a one-year contract extension that would give them a 5% raise come September.

The extension would last until the end of August next year.

The school board will take up the deal at a future meeting.

Superintendent Tony Watlington also backs the deal.