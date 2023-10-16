The Philadelphia Film Society kicks off its 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival beginning on Thursday, Oct. 19 and running through the 29th.

Hollywood comes to Philadelphia at the 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival

The Philadelphia Film Festival is an event for movie lovers to watch early Oscar favorites.

You can watch the screenings at The Philadelphia Film Society venues including, the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS East Theater, and PFS Bourse.

The event will begin with an opening night screening of the comedy "American Fiction," from first-time filmmaker Cord Jefferson.

The films are broken into different categories, ranging from "Non-fiction" to "After Hours," featuring eerie thrillers.

The Filmadelphia category is filled with Philly-made movies honoring the local aspect of each film.

The world debut of John Legend and Mike Jackson's HBO film, "Stand Up and Shout: Songs From a Philly High School," will be on Oct. 20.

The film will feature students from Hill-Freedman World Academy, a Philadelphia school where students create a unique album together. After the screening, there will be a Q &A with filmmakers and students.

Don't miss Abington native Bradley Cooper in the biographical drama "Maestro" and Philly favorite Sylvester Stallone, in a Netflix documentary "Sly."

The festival's closing night is an exciting film directed by Emerald Fennell, "Saltburn."

For more information on the Philadelphia Film Festival visit https://filmadelphia.org/festival/.

