Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief John Garrow to be laid to rest after passing away while on duty

Chopper 6 was overhead as the procession for Battalion Chief John Garrow made its way to Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Fox Chase.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is saying its final goodbyes to a long-time member who passed away last month.

Chopper 6 was overhead Wednesday morning as the procession for Battalion Chief John Garrow made its way to Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in the city's Fox Chase section.

Garrow passed away after experiencing a medical emergency while on duty on February 19.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will attend his funeral.