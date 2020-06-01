Three-alarm fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a Rent-A-Center under the Market Frankford Line in Kensington early Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue, right near Allegheny Station around 12:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were shooting from the first floor of the building.

The fire began to spread to adjacent buildings before the multiple alarms were called.

Officials report that two structures near the fire collapsed onto Kensington Avenue.

So far there have been no injuries reported.

SEPTA is operating shuttle busses on the Market Frankford Line between Berks Station and Frankford Transportation Center in both directions due to the fire department activity.



Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the fire occurred in an area that has seen a lot of activity overnight.

