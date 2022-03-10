fire

Woman found dead after house fire in Crescentville section of Philadelphia

The body of a 60-year-old woman was found inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called to a two-story rowhouse on the 6200 block of Oakley Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived about two minutes later and reported smoke coming from the first floor.

A few minutes later, there was heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second.

The body of a 60-year-old woman was found inside after firefighters were able to extinguish the flames

Her cause of death has not been determined. The woman's name has not been released.

The fire marshal's office is looking into how that fire started.
