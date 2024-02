Crews battling massive fire in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood

LIVE: Firefighters working to extinguish multi-alarm blaze in Philadelphia

LIVE: Firefighters working to extinguish multi-alarm blaze in Philadelphia

LIVE: Firefighters working to extinguish multi-alarm blaze in Philadelphia

LIVE: Firefighters working to extinguish multi-alarm blaze in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a massive blaze in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

It's happening on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Chopper video shows heavy flames pouring from the third floor of the building.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze that has reached two alarms.

Chopper video captures massive fire on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2024.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what started the fire.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.