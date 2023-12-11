President Joe Biden set to visit Philadelphia firehouse on Monday

In September, the Philadelphia Fire Department received a $22 million federal grant.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Philadelphia for a fundraising event on Monday.
Before the fundraiser, Biden is set to make an appearance in the city's Francisville neighborhood to celebrate the reopening of a local firehouse.
In September, the Philadelphia Fire Department received a $22 million federal grant.
Some of that money is helping to reopen fire companies that have been closed for more than a decade.