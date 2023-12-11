WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

President Joe Biden set to visit Philadelphia firehouse on Monday

In September, the Philadelphia Fire Department received a $22 million federal grant.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 3:48AM
President Joe Biden set to visit Philadelphia firehouse on Monday
EMBED <>More Videos

President Joe Biden set to visit Philadelphia firehouse on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Philadelphia for a fundraising event on Monday.

Before the fundraiser, Biden is set to make an appearance in the city's Francisville neighborhood to celebrate the reopening of a local firehouse.

In September, the Philadelphia Fire Department received a $22 million federal grant.

Some of that money is helping to reopen fire companies that have been closed for more than a decade.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW