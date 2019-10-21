Philadelphia firefighters battling massive blaze at auto body shop in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive 3-alarm blaze at an auto body shop in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

The fire erupted around 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 59th Street.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a building consumed by flames with a large plume of black smoke billowing over the city.



Just a short time after the fire began several of the building's walls collapsed.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a large fire in a Cobbs Creek autobody shop, October 21, 2019



Firefighters could be seen on top of adjacent rowhomes. Some smoke appeared to be rising from those homes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries associated with this blaze, nor on the cause of this fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Show More
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
$5K reward offered after 11-month-old shot 4 times
More TOP STORIES News