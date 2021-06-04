Philadelphia Flower Show opens this weekend at FDR Park

This is the first time the show will be held outdoors. And unlike most years, it's being held in June, not March.
The theme this year is 'Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece.'
Finishing touches were being put on Friday before members arrived to walk around the show.
Florists said it's a great place for people buy and plant a flower the same day.
RELATED: Let's go outside! Previewing Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
"It's really nice just cause there's so much color available," said Matt Ruch, the owner of Wedgewood Gardens.
Capacity has increased now that restrictions have loosened, so you can order a ticket online or walk right up buy your ticket on site.
By purchasing a ticket, you will support the number one fundraiser for the Pennsylvania horticultural society.
Matt Rader, the president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said this helps support the work they do all over the region.
"The flower show is PHS's number one fundraiser, and it funds our work throughout the year in more than 250 neighborhoods across the region," said Rader
6abc is a proud media sponsor of the flower show. This year exhibitors have put together interactive gardens where people can walk through seeing and smelling the the artwork.
Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell was live at the show Friday morning to preview the floral festivities.
He sat down with some special guests about how the South Philadelphia park will be blossoming into a flower spectacular:
The Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 5 to 13. For more information and tickets, click here.