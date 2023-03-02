Finishing touches being made on exhibits at PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show opens to the public on Saturday. It's the nation's largest and world's longest-running horticultural event, with this year marking the 195th show.

This year's theme is Garden Electric. The show runs from March 4th through 12th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone's busy making finishing touches on displays for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

This year's theme is Garden Electric. It's meant to capture your imagination as soon as you walk into the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The show is put on by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society each year.

The organization says the flower show is the nation's largest and world's longest-running horticultural event, with this year marking the 195th show.

Some exhibits are created by the everyday person with a passion for gardening, while others are brought to life by professionals.

"It's been very exciting. I think it's really neat to see every 24 hours how far we've come and how the other installations are coming along," said Atlanta business owner Valerie Crisostomo.

Crisostomo is part of a group of women who call themselves Black Girl Florists.

"We came together from all around the nation. We have women here from New Orleans, from South Carolina and we all have our own businesses and we come together to do this design," she said.

They're using their shared talent to create a large display for the show.

"The barrels represent our talent flowing out and being shared and they culminate at the trees. The trees of unity are us coming together and working together and on the other side, you see all of the colors mixed together," said Crisostomo.

Another florist, Daica Skrobala, has an exhibit that also has an explosion of colors. Her team is fresh off of a gold medal win from last year's competition.

"We have put together a giant book and it's the story of going from a mundane flat existence into a vibrant world," said Skrobala.

Everyone's exhibits will be ready by Friday, March 3rd for the member's preview.

The flower show will open to the general public Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, March 12th.

The Flower Show Preview Special airs Saturday, March 4th at 7 p.m. on 6abc and wherever you stream.

