Philadelphia Flyers looking to reverse course with unconventional Danny Briere, Keith Jones hires

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Talk about thinking outside the box.

The Flyers have hired Keith Jones as their new president of hockey operations.

That same day, they also removed the interim tag from Danny Briere's title and made him the team's general manager.

I say this is "outside the box" because Jones has no management experience to speak of.

He is going straight from the team's broadcast booth to the front office.

That's not to say he isn't qualified.

And that's not to say he won't do a good job.

Jonesy was a hard-nosed player who spent nine seasons in the NHL.

He has had a front-row seat to the disaster we've been witness to recently.

He's been critical of the team at times. And he cares.

The argument will be made that the Flyers need to stop hiring former players to run the team.

It's been the angst of Flyers' fans for years after seeing the likes of Bobby Clarke, Paul Holmgren, Ron Hextall.

The organization seems to always be hanging on to the past.

It's easy to understand why they have operated that way and it's commendable that they "take care of their own."

But I view Jones and Briere as the new guard.

They won't try to play that '70s or '80s style of hockey.

Mix in John Tortorella - who demands excellence from his players every night and who implores them to play the right way - I have a good feeling about this.

Tortorella has coached a Stanley Cup champion.

Briere played for the Flyers team that lost the Cup final to the Blackhawks in 2010.

And for the last 6 years, Briere has been working in various front offices.

Also, there's nowhere to go but up.

The Flyers have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. An outside-the-box hire is well worth a try.