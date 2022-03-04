Gas prices in Philadelphia region cross $4 a gallon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11617950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "AAA is seeing the gas price average here in the Philadelphia five-county area at $3.92 a gallon," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices were rising long before the Russia-Ukraine war started.But the conflict has sent them soaring, since Russia is one of the world's largest suppliers of crude oil.Prices in the Philadelphia area crossed the $4 barrier Friday, according to the latest data from AAA Mid-Atlantic.A gallon of regular shot up more than 13 cents overnight to $4.05 in the five-county metro region. That's up 26 cents in the last week.South Jersey spiked a similar amount to $3.84, up 15 cents overnight.Delaware is up to $3.89, up 12 cents overnight.The national gas average is $3.83.Industry experts predict the average gas price in some U.S. cities will reach $5 a gallon in the next couple of weeks.