Gas prices in Philadelphia region cross $4 a gallon

But the conflict has sent them soaring, since Russia is one of the world's largest suppliers of crude oil.
Prices in the Philadelphia area crossed the $4 barrier Friday, according to the latest data from AAA Mid-Atlantic.
A gallon of regular shot up more than 13 cents overnight to $4.05 in the five-county metro region. That's up 26 cents in the last week.
South Jersey spiked a similar amount to $3.84, up 15 cents overnight.
Delaware is up to $3.89, up 12 cents overnight.
The national gas average is $3.83.
Industry experts predict the average gas price in some U.S. cities will reach $5 a gallon in the next couple of weeks.
