2022 Philadelphia Auto Show is back this weekend; organizers aim to recover from pandemic

"I'm just really thrilled we're getting to normal," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Classic, luxury, and exotic cars are all cleaned, polished, and ready to ride at the 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show.

"I'm just really thrilled we're getting to normal, and it's just a pleasure to see the auto show again," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

It's been two years since Mayor Kenney made this kind of an entrance at the Philadelphia Auto Show, cruising in a red Ford F-150 Lightning.

"If you haven't been in an electric vehicle, you need to get in one. It's such an amazing ride," said Auto Show chair Maria Pacifico.

Visitors will have the chance to ride in one this year once the show kicks off Saturday.

"We have six different vehicles that you will be able to ride in with a driver on the track. You'll get to feel the acceleration and the handling of the EV's," said Pacifico.

Organizers say the 10-day event is expected to bring 250,000 people to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"2022 is going to be a great recovery year for us. In fact, we're probably going to be regenerating around 350,000 hotel room nights just in business related to the convention center," said John McNichol, president of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Eateries like Fox and Son are hoping convention center events like the Philadelphia Auto Show will bring droves of food lovers to the Reading Terminal Market.

"We hear the crowd expectations are really big. My staff has been prepping a lot for it. We're really excited about it," said owner Rebecca Foxman of Fox and Son.

There are 60 events planned this year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

