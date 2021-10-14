Historical marker honors Philadelphia Gay News on 13th Street

As we celebrate LGBTQ History month, a new, historical marker was unveiled in Center City celebrating the Philadelphia Gay News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we celebrate LGBTQ History month, a new historical marker was unveiled in Center City on Wednesday.It honors and celebrates a local newspaper that has been a strong voice in the fight for equality for more than 45 years.On 13th Street, between Spruce and Locust, now stands the historical marker in honor of Philadelphia Gay News.It sits just outside the weekly newspaper's first office, where it all started back in 1976."I think the paper's done more than I could have ever dreamed about," says Mark Segal, the publisher of Philadelphia Gay News."My time as an LGBT activist goes back, literally, to the night of Stonewall. That little kid, me, outside Stonewall on that infamous night in June could never have dreamed all of this was possible."In the past 47 years, Segal helped make Philadelphia Gay News one of the most awarded weekly newspapers in the nation.He says he's humbled by this honor from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. He knows this marker will make a difference by what it means and more importantly, what it says."I want young people to come down the street, who are wondering what their future life is going to be like, to see a plaque that says, 'gay' on it," Segal says. "I want them to see that word 'gay.' Several people here have already come up and said, 'Thank you for what you've done.' What really counts is when you hear from the kids who say, 'Thank you for saving my life. Thank you for showing me there's a community out there. Thank you for showing me role models.'"Our very own Meteorologist Adam Joseph was the emcee of Wednesday's event.As the marker was unveiled, there was much joy and pride in the fact that Philadelphia is now considered one of the nation's most LGBTQ-friendly cities.