Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest

Police believe the victim was able to get into the car and close the doors before he died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man found dead in a car in the Germantown section of Philadelphia could be connected to a shooting victim who showed up at a hospital.

It happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on the unit block of West Apsley Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest outside of a Nissan parked on the street.

Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.

They consider him a person of interest, but say he is being uncooperative.

Police say the 21-year-old was wearing clothes that match items found at the scene in Germantown.