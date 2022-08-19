WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest

Police believe the victim was able to get into the car and close the doors before he died.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
18 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest outside of a Nissan parked on the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man found dead in a car in the Germantown section of Philadelphia could be connected to a shooting victim who showed up at a hospital.

It happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on the unit block of West Apsley Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest outside of a Nissan parked on the street.

Police believe the victim was able to get into the car and close the doors before he died.

Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.

They consider him a person of interest, but say he is being uncooperative.

Police say the 21-year-old was wearing clothes that match items found at the scene in Germantown.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.