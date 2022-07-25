Woman bought handguns and sold them to minors, Philadelphia DA says

The D.A.'s office said one of the guns was used in a shooting.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Assistant District Attorney Jezreel Moore hold a news conference on the arrest of a woman who allegedly sold guns to minors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged with buying guns and then selling them to minors, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said one of those guns was used in a shooting.

Krista Woody, 35, was arrested on Friday.

Krista Woody

According to the D.A.'s office, one of the minors was identified via surveillance video as the person who fired a gun in the direction of a highway in November 2021 in East Kensington.

The investigation then led them to Woody who, the D.A.'s office said, bought the gun one day before the shooting.

After she was arrested, the D.A. says Woody acknowledged that she gave guns to three minors in exchange for cash.

"The message here is simple: Don't be stupid. Actions like this have very serious and life-changing consequences," Krasner said in a statement.

Woody is being held on $500,000 bail.