2 Philadelphia barbershops bear witness to the impact of gun violence every day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Barbershops aren't just a place for cuts.

In some Philadelphia communities, specifically those of color, they're a haven where people can be vulnerable and talk about issues of importance.

Right now, it's gun violence.

Two shops in particular have a front row directly across from Temple University's emergency room.