Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings across the city.

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on North 19th and Monument streets in North Philadelphia just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours earlier, police were called to a triple shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.

This shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North Warnock Street near Rising Sun Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the back of the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Another 29-year-old man was shot twice in the arm. A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. They also were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.