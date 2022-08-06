Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings across the city.
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on North 19th and Monument streets in North Philadelphia just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say he had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A few hours earlier, police were called to a triple shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.
This shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North Warnock Street near Rising Sun Avenue.
A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the back of the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.
Another 29-year-old man was shot twice in the arm. A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. They also were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.