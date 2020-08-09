Violent Weekend in Philadelphia: 7 separate shooting incidents leave at least 11 people injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are busy Sunday morning after another night of gun violence in the city, with more than six separate shooting incidents from Saturday into Sunday.
At least 11 people have been shot just since 9:30 p.m. Saturday, with a pregnant woman and several youths among the victims.
The pregnant woman was shot in the 3800 block of Poplar Street in Mantua, where a group of people was gathered for a barbeque at a park.
Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday four or five shooters dressed in black unloaded 28 shots, hitting the pregnant woman, two other women and three boys in their late teens.
All the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
As of Sunday morning, police are looking for the suspects and don't have a motive for the shooting.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement saying: "These acts of lawlessness have no place in our communities, and I remain steadfast in that we will hold accountable those individuals who seek to cause harm in our city.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to these six victims, their families and everyone impacted by this terrible event."
Around the same time in the Olney section of the city, an 11-year-old boy was shot as he was playing on the 6000 block of A Street.
Police said a stray bullet grazed the boy's head and shoulder. He is recovering at St. Christopher's hospital for children.
Just about an hour later in Oxford Circle, bullets hit a police officer's car as he was responding to a block party shooting.
It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Brill Street and Summerdale Avenue. The bullet hit above a passenger-side door and the gas tank.
A different officer, from the 15th district arrived to assist the officer who was fired at. Investigators said when that officer arrived, a suspect riding an ATV hit the officer, knocking him to the ground.
The officer was taken Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a head injury. He is listed in stable condition.
Police arrested the man on the ATV not far away from the scene; they said he had a gun.
Investigators have not said if the driver of the ATV was responsible for firing the shots that hit the officer's car.
Then, just after midnight, someone fired shots in the 800 block of Lex Street in West Philadelphia.
Police said officers found a 19 year old shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A second man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and is in stable condition.
Police found 13 shell casings at the scene.
Just after 2 a.m. a man walked into Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.
The man is in stable condition.
Police said there is no word on what sparked that shooting.
About an hour later, gunfire rang out at the intersection of Pratt Street and Charles Street, striking a 19-year-old man.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds in his stomach and his arm. He is listed in critical condition.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Around 5 a.m., officers discovered yet another shooting victim in Center City.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg outside of the H&M store on North 10th and Market streets.
The man is recovering in the hospital, as investigators work to track down the shooter.
Anyone with information on any of these shooting incidents is asked to contact the police.
