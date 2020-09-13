6abc Town Hall: Guns and violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc hosts a 'Building It Better Together Town Hall' on gun violence.
Shootings are escalating in the City of Philadelphia as is the homicide rate.
What is causing the spike in violence, and more importantly, what can be done to turn it around?
In this 6abc - Building It Better Together Town Hall, Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams has a conversation with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other community leaders and influencers. They are talking about solutions, 21st century policing and new steps to prevent violence. They are also answering questions from 6abc viewers.
Watch the entire town hall above.
