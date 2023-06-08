Philadelphia high school students explore different paths forward after graduation

"It's bittersweet. I'm excited to move onto my next chapter but I'm a little scared because I'm going to be on my own," said Lauryn Dorsett.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High school seniors across Philadelphia are taking the next step while exploring a number of options for post-secondary education.

"It's bittersweet. I'm excited to move onto my next chapter but I'm a little scared because I'm going to be on my own," said Lauryn Dorsett, senior at Mastery Charter Lenfest Campus.

According to a survey by the education non-profit ECMC Group, they asked more than 1,000 high school students about post-secondary education.

Eighty-two percent of the students from first-generation minority backgrounds plan to pursue higher education at some point, less than half (45%) think it's necessary.

For some, they'll be among the first to go to college in their households.

"Not necessarily a lot of people in my family went to college, but I would pretty much be the first in my household besides my aunt to go to college," Dorsett said.

"Real estate, I love real estate. I love housing. I plan to go to Drexel and try to play basketball, do real estate and try to do my best in both things," said Shahid Akbar.

Other students will make a career out of a trade.

"I don't really like going to school and I thought if I went to a four-year I was probably going to drop out. I didn't want my family to waste money on it, so with cosmetology I know I'm going to like it. I know I'm going to be dedicated to it and I know I can build off of it," said Shykarah Major.

While more than 60% of the students surveyed have confidence in their personal future, fewer than 18% say they have confidence in the world.

"I got to be 100% confident with everything because it's not about the rest of the world. It's about what I do and how Impact the rest of the world," Akbar said.

"It's a little bit hard to not be distracted, but when you are determined you're going to make it somewhere. You're going to do it," Dorsett said.