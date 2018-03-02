Philadelphia holding first gun buyback of 2018

Philadelphia is holding its first Gun Buyback of 2018 today.It is hosted by the 22nd Philadelphia police district and Yoni Nadav, the owner of the "Official Unlimited" store.The Gun Buyback will take place at 2321 N. Broad Street, which is a property adjacent to the "Official Unlimited."It will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.Police say participants will receive a $75 gift card to "Official Unlimited" in return for the surrendered weapons."There are no questions asked, this is a 100% anonymous event. However, we do ask that the weapons are transported and surrendered to the event in a safe manner," police say.Gift cards are limited in supply, and will be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis.------