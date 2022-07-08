fatal shooting

21-year-old, 20-year-old shot and killed in West Oak Lane

It happened on 68th at Ogontz avenues, just one block from where police say the victims lived.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 young men shot and killed in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young men were left for dead on a sidewalk in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Police say the pair was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Thursday.

It happened on 68th at Ogontz avenues, just one block from where police say the victims lived.

The victims were 20 and 21.

The gunmen fired at least 12 shots at the men from close range, according to police.

Officers found the two victims lying right next to each other.

Police are checking surveillance cameras to see if they can help in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown double shooting
Driver shot and killed in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
TOP STORIES
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
Alert nurse helps NJ police capture Center City rape suspect
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale
NJ's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated
Check out these hidden spots in Philly
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Show More
New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia
NHL Draft: Flyers select Cutter Gauthier with 5th overall pick
Montco 8-year-old earns spot in national art competition
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown double shooting
More TOP STORIES News