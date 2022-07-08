21-year-old, 20-year-old shot and killed in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young men were left for dead on a sidewalk in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia.Police say the pair was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Thursday.It happened on 68th at Ogontz avenues, just one block from where police say the victims lived.The victims were 20 and 21.The gunmen fired at least 12 shots at the men from close range, according to police.Officers found the two victims lying right next to each other.Police are checking surveillance cameras to see if they can help in the investigation.No arrests have been made.