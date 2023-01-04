Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police

The victim's name is not known at this time, but police believe he is in his mid to late 20s.

Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Police and medics responded just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Dyre Street where they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police followed a trail of blood, half a block east, to the 5100 block of Darrah Street where they found three shell casings.

It appears the victim was able to run or walk away after being shot before collapsing onto the sidewalk, police say.

Investigators are hoping private surveillance cameras will help catch the shooter.

