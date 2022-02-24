2 men shot and killed in Strawberry Mansion; shooter may have been in victims' car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Arizona Street.Police say two men in a Kia sedan were shot in the head.One was in the driver's seat, the other was in the front passenger seat.The wounded driver lost control and crashed into the front of a parked van.Both were pronounced dead at the scene.No one else was injured.When police arrived, they found the doors to the Kia were open.That leads investigators to believe the shooter or shooters may have been inside the car with the victims before fleeing the scene.The victims, described as males in their early to mid-20s, have not been identified.As of midnight Thursday, there have been 76 homicides this year in Philadelphia.