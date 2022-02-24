fatal shooting

2 men shot and killed in Strawberry Mansion; shooter may have been in victims' car: Police

Police say two men in a Kia sedan were shot in the head and killed.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men shot and killed in car in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Arizona Street.

Police say two men in a Kia sedan were shot in the head.

One was in the driver's seat, the other was in the front passenger seat.

The wounded driver lost control and crashed into the front of a parked van.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

When police arrived, they found the doors to the Kia were open.

That leads investigators to believe the shooter or shooters may have been inside the car with the victims before fleeing the scene.

The victims, described as males in their early to mid-20s, have not been identified.

As of midnight Thursday, there have been 76 homicides this year in Philadelphia.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicidedouble homicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police ID 24-year-old Delco man killed in hallway of Philly apartments
2 men killed in Berks County shooting
Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Burlington Co.
Homicide under investigation in Kensington
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
6-year-old Philly boy last seen with his dad missing: Police
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casion in Chester
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Police investigate robbery at Center City hotel
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Lincoln University dorm
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
Show More
14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philly home
Bald eagle found in Philly dies from injuries to wings, sternum
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Motorcyclist killed in Del. collision, bike split in half
City Council revokes NJ strip club's license after man's death
More TOP STORIES News