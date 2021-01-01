homicide

South Philadelphia shooting is city's first homicide of 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It did not take long for Philadelphia to record its first homicide of 2021.

Police responded to the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street in South Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a man shot.

Investigators said it may have happened a block away on Ritner Street.

The man died a short time later.

The latest shooting comes after a violent year for Philadelphia.

2020 ended with 499 homicides in the city, the most since 1990.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue in West Oak Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, the 2019 murder rate had a 40% increase from the previous year.

The Philadelphia Police Department has been forthcoming about homicide rates and the growing tally. But the department has denied 6abc's request for an interview or statement from Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
