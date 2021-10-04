Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

"A lot of people didn't know what was going on," said Shae Spicer, a registered nurse at Jefferson. "A lot of people on that side of the building on the higher floors could hear gunshots so they immediately went into action and hid."
Sources say 55-year-old Stacey Hayes shot and killed a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia before taking off in a U-Haul, according to police. He later shot and wounded two officers before being wounded himself by police returning fire.
Officials say Hayes was wearing scrubs, armed with what is believed to be an AR-15 and equipped with body armor.
Hayes is suspected of killing his own coworker, identified as 43-year-old Anrae James. James leaves behind a wife and three children, his father told Action News.
"My son a good man he had two jobs," said William James. "(He) participated in sports with his 11-year-old son, took his daughter back and forth to work and had two jobs. He was a good man. And for him to go out like that from someone like that is heartbreaking."
A spokesperson for Jefferson Hospital said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken as we stand together to remember our colleague and recognize his teammates who tried to save him and protect other patients in the area."
The hospital said it would conduct a thorough review of safety protocols after the incident.
Spicer said she hopes this is a wake-up call for the hospital to improve security measures.
"It's definitely a concern for all of us that someone could walk in with a weapon like that or multiple weapons and can do that to one of our own staff," said Spicer.