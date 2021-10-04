Vigil held for Philadelphia security guard gunned down inside office building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11073640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police sources identified the man killed during a deadly shooting inside of an office building in Philadelphia's Logan section on Friday morning.

Nassir Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11070578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police sources identified the man killed during a deadly shooting inside of an office building in Philadelphia's Logan section on Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered to remember the security guard who was killed in a shooting inside a Philadelphia office building.Officers were called to the building in the Logan section of the city just before 11:30 a.m. Friday and found 25-year-old security guard Nassir Day shot on the first floor. They were told that the offender was on the third floor, the location of administrative offices of Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless.Police found the suspect, 59-year-old Wayne John Dorylis, armed with a large knife and took him into custody without incident. Witnesses said he had entered the third floor and discharged a firearm but no injuries there were reported. Three homemade guns were recovered along with two spent shotgun waddings, police said."My son went to work and he came home. He called his mother. He called his sister and brother every day," said Day's mother, Florence Reddick, during a vigil Sunday. "Yes, my son is a hero. My son was loved by many. He never did nothing to nobody" Reddick said.Time and time again, many opened up about the gentle giant who loved his budding family, sports, and ultimately gave his life to save others."Working on the same block he got killed, it's going to be hard for me to walk up and down that street," said Days' cousin, Anaiah John.Dorylis has been arrested numerous times, including for terroristic threats and robbery, officials say.Authorities say Dorylis is facing several charges including murder and causing/risking a catastrophe in connection with Friday's deadly shooting.According to officials, the man's mental health and motive are part of the things investigated at this time. Sources tell Action News a recent rant possibly posted by Dorylis is something detectives are also looking into closely.According to the postings he made on social media, the suspect was on a mission to kill as many people at a housing agency he claimed stole his money and ruined his life.Family members have questions about Dorylis' past."I forgive him but my thing is they knew it was an ongoing thing. And ya'll see him, why didn't (he) get locked up then?" asked Reddick.Beyond the anguish, many are now finding some solace that the world will know the truth about their hero."All this is love, all this love my son," his mother said.A GoFundMe campaign created to support Day's family and soon-to-be-born first child has raised more than $28,000.Dorylis is scheduled to be in court later this month.