Philadelphia opening Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for first time in 12 years

After the two-week period ends, a lottery will randomly select 10,000 applicants to be added to the list.

HCV, formerly known as Section 8, gives residents with a low income a chance to get into private market housing, instead of living in PHA-designated buildings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will open its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list on Monday for the first time in 12 years.

Applicants must apply online at www.pha.phila.gov.

The waiting list opens at 6 a.m. It will close Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:59 p.m.

"Our goal is to ensure a fair, open, transparent barrier-free process with broad community outreach and equal access for all interested applicants. Getting the word out is a top priority since previous applications periods favored those who applied first. Under this system, all applications in the lottery pool have an equal chance of being selected." PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah said in a statement.

A preference will be given to applicants who currently live, work, or have been hired to work in Philadelphia. PHA will make 2,000 vouchers immediately available to qualified applicants within that group.

The 10,000 applicants randomly selected will be notified by March 1 via e-mail and mail of their place on the waiting list.

All other applicants who were not selected will also be notified.

PHA currently houses over 19,000 individuals and families and over 44,000 household members under the HCV program.

Officials said the HCV wait list was closed in 2010 because the number of families on the waiting list at the time - over 55,000 - far exceeded the number of vouchers allocated to PHA.