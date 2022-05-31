horses

Horse found wandering in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very unusual find in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Monday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a horse was found wandering on the 4000 block of North Darien Street.

ACCT officers, along with PSPCA officials rushed to the scene with a trailer and took the horse to a nearby barn.

Officials are still looking to locate the owner of the horse.

Officials tell Action News it is not illegal to own a horse within the city limits.

