PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very unusual find in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Monday.
Chopper 6 was overhead as a horse was found wandering on the 4000 block of North Darien Street.
ACCT officers, along with PSPCA officials rushed to the scene with a trailer and took the horse to a nearby barn.
Officials are still looking to locate the owner of the horse.
Officials tell Action News it is not illegal to own a horse within the city limits.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Horse found wandering in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood
HORSES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News