Proposed high-rise building for vacant lot on Philadelphia's Jewelers' Row unveiled

Pearl Properties released their vision for the project in these renderings presented to the Washington Square West Civic Association Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News got a first look at the proposed high-rise building for the vacant lot on Jewelers' Row in Philadelphia.

The first five stories of the 35-story building at 708 Sansom Street are meant to match the historic nature of Jewelers' Row.

Toll Brothers was planning to develop the property but left an empty lot and abandoned the project.

Now, Pearl's design must be approved by the city Zoning Board of Adjustment before moving forward.