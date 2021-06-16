Suspect connected to Philadelphia kidnapping case shot, killed by FBI agents in New Jersey

LEONIA, New Jersey -- A suspect who was connected to a kidnapping in Philadelphia was shot and killed by FBI agents in northern New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Action News has learned the FBI agents who were investigating that kidnapping tracked the suspects to an apartment complex in Leonia, Bergen County.

ABC News reports the agents were serving a search warrant at 6 a.m. when one of the suspects was fatally shot.

"I heard several gunshots. The FBI was very patient," said witness Shahira Asadi. "I heard gunshots back and forth so I don't know where the gunshots came from but it was definitely from the person inside."

The kidnapping victim was recovered and was not harmed.



There were no injuries to the FBI agents.

Philadelphia police confirm a missing person case came into the 2nd District early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources tell Action News a father looking for his 17-year-old son first checked an Olive Garden restaurant at Welsh Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

RAW VIDEO: The scene in Leonia, New Jersey after a suspect connected to a Philly kidnapping was shot by FBI agents.



He called police and continued to look for his son while driving down the Boulevard. He eventually spotted his son's abandoned car at an Acme store at Solly Avenue.

The father then began receiving calls from his son's abductors asking for ransom.

Sources say the SVU and the FBI became involved after surveillance video was found. That eventually led them to New Jersey.

The name of the suspect who was killed has not been released.

The FBI said the investigation involved agents from both the Newark, N.J. and Philadelphia field offices.
