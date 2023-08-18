WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia's landlord-tenant office to resume evictions after 3 shootings, 2 lawsuits

One lawsuit called for trained law enforcement officers to handle evictions.

Friday, August 18, 2023 10:45PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's landlord-tenant office is set to resume evictions starting on Monday, following a string of incidents and lawsuits.

Officials say they have new protocols for court-ordered evictions, which they are contracted to complete.

That includes all of them being conducted by teams of two contracted landlord-tenant officers.

They will be required to stop if their personal safety is at risk.

This comes after three shootings involving the office this year, which resulted in two lawsuits.

One lawsuit called for trained law enforcement officers to handle evictions.

Evictions have been paused since July.

