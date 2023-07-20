WATCH LIVE

Landlord-tenant office temporarily stops evictions in Philly after recent shootings

By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, July 20, 2023 9:00PM
Landlord-tenant office temporarily stops Philly evictions. Here's why
Members of the Philadelphia House Delegation say they are now determined to end the practice of private contractors performing eviction services.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's landlord-tenant office has temporarily stopped evictions following three recent shootings.

The latest incident happened Tuesday on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say a court-appointed contractor opened fire, shooting a woman.

SEE ALSO: Woman shot during an eviction in Port Richmond

"The imminent threat of being displaced from home can put anybody into a rage and despair mode. If you add to this scenario people without the proper training, carrying guns to handle evictions, the outcome can be fatal," said Delegation Chair Morgan Cephas.

They say evictions should be handled by public officials and will work to regulate the process.

