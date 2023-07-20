Landlord-tenant office temporarily stops evictions in Philly after recent shootings

Members of the Philadelphia House Delegation say they are now determined to end the practice of private contractors performing eviction services.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's landlord-tenant office has temporarily stopped evictions following three recent shootings.

The latest incident happened Tuesday on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say a court-appointed contractor opened fire, shooting a woman.

Members of the Philadelphia House Delegation say they are now determined to end the practice of private contractors performing eviction services.

"The imminent threat of being displaced from home can put anybody into a rage and despair mode. If you add to this scenario people without the proper training, carrying guns to handle evictions, the outcome can be fatal," said Delegation Chair Morgan Cephas.

They say evictions should be handled by public officials and will work to regulate the process.