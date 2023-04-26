2 female trailblazers, luminaries honored by Philadelphia Magazine at annual event

The event recognized and celebrated two Philadelphia women who are each a role model and an inspiration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marked Philadelphia Magazine's 19th annual Trailblazer Award Luncheon.

The event recognized and celebrated two Philadelphia women who are each a role model and an inspiration.

Our own Alicia Vitarelli once again served as the emcee of this event.

This year's Trailblazer Award went to Kim Fraites-Dow, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

"We were founded before women had the right to vote in this country," says Fraites-Dow of the Girl Scouts. "If you think about that type of leadership and trailblazing of Juliette Gordon Low, we're really helping girls to find their voice."

The 2023 Luminary Leader Award honors an up-and-coming female making a mark on our region.

This year, it went to Christa Barfield, the founder and CEO of FarmerJawn Agriculture.

Inspired by her travels, the former healthcare professional gave up her own home here in Philadelphia and learned to farm, creating a farming business aimed at sustainability and equity.

"When it comes to food equity, I really think about the stance that Black people have had in America, especially as farmers," Barfield says. "They really are the true trailblazers of making sure that food exists in America. I'm really proud that I get to pick up that shovel."

Barfield also told us that her next move is a corner store with a farm and a market selling Philly staples like hoagies and cheesesteaks.

She wants to call it Corner Jawn.

Philadelphia Magazine says Barfield and Fraites-Dow were chosen among hundreds of entries.

"We are so lucky and blessed to have these women stepping up and making a difference in the community," says Katie Bruno, the publisher of Philadelphia Magazine.