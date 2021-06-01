Philadelphia man charged in shooting in Norristown, Pa.

Brian Cole Norristown Police Department

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.Police have charged 38-year-old Brian Cole of Philadelphia with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and related offenses.The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Green Street.Arriving police found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Both were flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.Investigators said Cole was upset at the mother of his child who had barred him from entering her Green Street apartment.While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, police said Cole encountered three victims, who are friends of the child's mother.Police said an argument ensued between Cole and one of the victims.According to authorities, Cole left the scene but then returned carrying a 9mm handgun.He fired 13 shots at the victims, who were either inside or standing next to a vehicle, police said.The two female victims were struck multiple times.Police located Cole at the transportation center and put him under arrest. They say he was still in possession of the handgun.Authorities did not release any further details on the third victim.Officials confirm they are charging Cole with attempted murder charges for all three victims.