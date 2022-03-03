City of Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students arrived at Spruance Elementary in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday with masks.But on Wednesday, March 9, Philadelphia schools will relax the mask mandate assuming COVID-19 case counts remain low."I think it's absolutely ridiculous because COVID is still here," said parent Kim Taylor.However, parent John Farrell said, "It was fantastic. I just don't understand why it took so long for them to do this."Students and staff would be able to choose whether they want to wear masks in schools and offices, but some caregivers explain they worry this will cause COVID-19 cases to rise again."I prefer for them to stay with the masks," said Maria, who declined to provide her last name.Parent Ana Mejia added, "We're really worried. I'm worried. That the virus is still around.""I don't like it. It's going to cause concern for me because I have a child that's sickly," said India Harvey.But even if masks can come off next week, the district told families that all students and staff will be required to wear masks the week after returning from spring break to minimize the risk of a surge.Some think that is unnecessary."Once they're off- they should stay off," said Farrell.Staff and students in Pre-K Head Start programs will still need to wear masks.