Diners enjoy Easter brunch as return of mask mandate looms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On what is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, workers were also gearing up for a major change come Monday, the return of Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate.As diners enjoyed their Easter Sunday brunch, restaurants re-installed signage about requiring masks."We definitely do not want any type of shutdown, that's why it's so important for us to stick to the mandates," said Kelsey Nofer, the manager at White Dog Café in University City.Sunday, most people walked in without a mask on, however, starting Monday, management says every patron will need to mask up to come in, per city rules."It's just going to be a little bit safer for our guests, anything to keep our guests safe, we're on board with,' said Nofer.The city says the mandate is returning because COVID cases have increased 50% over the last two weeks. After making the announcement last Monday, it gave businesses a week to prepare and put signage back up. The policy applies to all indoor public spaces, such as schools, restaurants, businesses, museums, offices, and government buildings."I support it. I don't feel it's an inconvenience, I feel it's a little safety measure hopefully that will help," said Julie Jacobs, who lives in Rittenhouse Square."I think it's bad for businesses, especially the restaurants around here, Rittenhouse Square, Old City, Queen Village restaurants, I mean, they've suffered enough," said John Takacs from Old City.The mandate is being met with some backlash. One group of petitioners filed a lawsuit in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to overturn the mandate. The city would not comment on it specifically, but said it has the legal authority to enact precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."We were so happy, it felt free. I know it's just a piece of cloth, but we felt free. It felt freeing to go into whatever you want, do whatever you want and suddenly we're back into it," said Rudy Rahme, who lives in Rittenhouse Square."Usually, I still wear a mask inside just in case someone has something going on where they need it," said Nico McGraw, a 10 year old from West Philadelphia.The city says two of three data points need to be met for the mask mandate to end; new cases must be below 100 per day, cases have increased by less than 50% in the previous 10 days, and hospitalizations are below 50.